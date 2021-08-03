CBSE Class 10 result to be announced today at 12 noon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE 10th Result 2021 today. The result will be released at 12 noon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

The result for Class 10 can also be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Besides these, results will also be available to all the registered candidates on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates. CBSE 10th result live

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

Those who are not happy with the evaluation method can take a physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.