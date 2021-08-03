CBSE Class 10 Result Today At 12 Noon

CBSE Class 10 result to be announced today at 12 noon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 11:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Shortly. Here's How To Check
Live
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Today At 12 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2021: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Date For Private Candidates Announced
CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 ‘Not Today’: Official
CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result
CBSE Class 10 Result Today At 12 Noon
CBSE Class 10 result to be announced today at 12 noon.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE 10th Result 2021 today. The result will be released at 12 noon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free! 

The result for Class 10 can also be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Besides these, results will also be available to all the registered candidates on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates. CBSE 10th result live

Those who are not happy with the evaluation method can take a physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Shortly. Here's How To Check
CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Shortly. Here's How To Check
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Today At 12 PM
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Today At 12 PM
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Class 12th Result Today, Here’s How To Check Roll Number
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Class 12th Result Today, Here’s How To Check Roll Number
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Soon. List Of Official Websites
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Soon. List Of Official Websites
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 Today
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................