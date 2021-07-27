CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 latest news: The CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 board results this week. The official website for CBSE 10th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. The result notification will be released at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE Class 10 result 2021 on his social media pages. After the official announcement, students can visit the board website, click on the Class 10 result link and login to download their results. CBSE Class 12 result 2021 live updates
CBSE 10th result will also be available at digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, through SMS and IVRS.
Follow this live blog for latest news on CBSE Class 10th result 2021:
List Of Official Websites For CBSE 10th Result 2021
The official websites and other methods to get CBSE Class 10 result 2021:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- DigiLocker app
- UMANG app
- IVRS
- SMS
How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021
Many students on social media are saying they don't have roll numbers this year, as the board exams were cancelled. The roll number is usually required to check CBSE Class 10 results. This year, the board may change the process.
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Update
The design of the official CBSE website – cbseresults.nic.in – was changed on July 26. This could mean the board will announce Class 10 results soon.