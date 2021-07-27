CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 result 2021 date and time live updates (representational)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 latest news: The CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 board results this week. The official website for CBSE 10th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. The result notification will be released at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE Class 10 result 2021 on his social media pages. After the official announcement, students can visit the board website, click on the Class 10 result link and login to download their results. CBSE Class 12 result 2021 live updates

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

Click Here To Get CBSE 10th Result Update

CBSE 10th result will also be available at digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, through SMS and IVRS.

Follow this live blog for latest news on CBSE Class 10th result 2021: