CBSE Class 10 Result: 8 States, UTs Record 100% Pass Percentage, Arunachal Pradesh Lowest

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Eight States and Union Territories – Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu – have recorded a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 board results. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, has the lowest percentage – 77.90 per cent. All other states have a pass percentage of over 90, most of them with over 98 or 99. This year, the board did not conduct Class 10 final exams and results are based on internal assessments and previous exams.

Overall, the pass percentage stood at 99.04 per cent. A total of 20,97,128 students were eligible for results and 20,76,997 students have passed, the board said. Results of 16,639 students are ‘under process’, the CBSE said.

The board said 21,50,608 students – 21,13,767 regular and 36,841 private –had applied for the Class 10 final exam. For private and patrachar candidates, CBSE will conduct physical exams in August-September.

Not only CBSE but a majority of state and central boards had adopted alternative methods of evaluation, in absence of board exams, and the pass percentage has gone high in all states. In Maharashtra, Class 12 or HSC results were announced today where 99.63 per cent students have qualified.

Over 57,000 Score Above 95 Per Cent

CBSE said 57,824 or 2.76 per cent of the total students have scored above 95 per cent in Class 10. The number of 95 plus per cent scorers in Class 12 was even higher – 70,004.

With many students scoring over 95 per cent in Class 12, university admission cut offs will likely go higher, especially at Delhi University, where a large number of CBSE students apply for UG admissions.