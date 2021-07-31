CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10 Result Date

CBSE 10th result 2021 date and time (representational)

The CBSE Class 10 result date and time is likely to be snnpunced soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 exams on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Along with the official websites other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results. CBSE on July 30 had declared the Class 12th exam results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

As the exams were cancelled in view of the Covid crisis, the students did not receive any admit cards with their roll numbers and now the board has activated the window to access the roll numbers. The roll numbers will be required to check the results on the result website.

To check roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials.

Students have taken to social media and asking the Education Minister and the board to announce an update on Class 10th result date.

CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date live updates: