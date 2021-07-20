CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Expected Soon On Official Websites
CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates: Once the results are out, students will have to login to cbseresults.nic.in with their details and download the soft copies of their scorecards. The results will be also available on the UMANG app, through IVRS and via SMS.
CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 is expected soon. The CBSE will declare results on its official portal – cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE 10th results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.
The results will be also available on the UMANG app, through IVRS and via SMS. Details of these methods will be published along with the results.
This year, the CBSE did not conduct board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has decided to prepare Class 10 results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, which uses students’ performance in past exams.
How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 At Cbseresults.nic.in
To check Class 10 CBSE result 2021 at cbseresults.nic.in, follow these steps:
- Go to the website
- Click on the 'Class X result' link under the '2021 Results' section
- Login with your credentials
- Download scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Coming Soon?
"CBSE result 2021 coming soon," reads a message on the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in. However, an official announcement by the board is awaited.
CBSE 10th Result 2021 On DigiLocker
Students can use DigiLocker to download CBSE results. Last year, when the official website was down, many were able to access their results from the DigiLocker website and app. Students should download the app and login with the mobile numbers registered with the CBSE. DigiLocker for CBSE 10th result 2021
CBSE Class 10 Result Official Websites
CBSE 10th result 2021 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.