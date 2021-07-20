Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 result 2021 expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in (representational)

CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 is expected soon. The CBSE will declare results on its official portal – cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE 10th results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.

Once the results are out, students will have to login with their details and download the soft copies of their scorecards. The results will be also available on the UMANG app, through IVRS and via SMS. Details of these methods will be published along with the results.

This year, the CBSE did not conduct board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has decided to prepare Class 10 results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, which uses students’ performance in past exams.

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 live updates, latest news here: