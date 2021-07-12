CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Next Week? Here’s What Official Said

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2021 expected next week (representational)

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results are expected next week. Though the CBSE 10th result date and time has not been announced officially, board’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj had in June said that the Class 12 results can be expected by July 31 and Class 10 results by July 20. When declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

"Our efforts are that Class 10 CBSE results will be declared by July 20 and Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, so that students who want to go for study in a foreign country do not suffer," Mr Bhardwaj told ANI in June.

The board had earlier announced an alternative assessment scheme for Class 10 according to which results will be prepared using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

After the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results, the CBSE will begin the registration process for optional exams. Optional exams are for students who are not happy with the assessment schemes of the board, their scores, and want to improve their results.

CBSE Class 10 results may also be available via SMS, details of which will be announced on the result day.

Meanwhile, state boards are also gearing up to declare their Class 10 and Class 12 results. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh are some of the states that are expected to announce board results in the upcoming weeks.