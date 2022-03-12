CBSE 10th Result 2021 Announced; Term 1 Score Card Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2021 will be available soon at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 term 1 exam results 2021. The CBSE term 1 result for Class 10 board exam has been released on Friday, March 11. In an unprecedented move, the board has sent the CBSE 10th term 1 marksheets to the respective school over email. CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE

"Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 10 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360. To check CBSE results, Class 10 students will have to reach out to their schools.

Once released online, students can access their 10th term 1 result on the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To download marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. In addition to the CBSE website, these results will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 term 1 result link.

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit.

The CBSE 10th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.