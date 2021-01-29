CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021: List Of Deleted Topics In Science

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the 30 per cent syllabus of Class 10 for all subjects for this academic year. The new CBSE class 10 syllabus 2020-21 is available on the official websites of CBSE- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE had released a new syllabus after deleting certain topics from the previous syllabus. As the classes for the academic session 2020-21 were not functional amid the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, students can refer to the list of deleted topics given below and get an understanding of the course they have to cover for the upcoming board exams 2021.

As per the latest announcement made by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the CBSE will release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet on its official website on February 2, 2021. All the students due to appear in the board exams 2021 will be able to download CBSE date sheet 2021 from cbse.nic.in.

Reduced Syllabus Of Class 10 CBSE 2020-21: How To Download

1. Visit the CBSE official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, from the menu bar, click on the ‘Curriculum’ link and open the link of revised CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2021. A new page will open.

3. Open the tab of Class 10 and choose the subject.

4. Click on the subject name to download class 10 board exam 2021 syllabus of that subject. Thus, students can access CBSE class 10 syllabus 2021 pdf download for all subjects.

5. Take a printout of the reduced syllabus of Class 10 CBSE 2021.

Here’s a list of the deleted syllabus of class 10





DELETED THEORY TOPICS





·Under Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Metals and Non-metals: Basic Metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention

Carbon and its Compounds: Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), the difference between saturated hydrocarbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

·Under Unit II: World of Living

Control and co-ordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and co-ordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical co-ordination: animal hormones.

Heredity and Evolution: Basic concepts of evolution.

·Under Unit III: Natural Phenomena

The Human Eye and the Colourful World: Functioning of a lens in human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses.

·Under Unit IV: Effects of Current

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current: Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

·Under Unit V: Natural Resources

Sources of Energy: Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.

DELETED PRACTICALS



1. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator:

·Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

·Dilute NaOH solution

·Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

·Lemon juice

·Water

·Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

2. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel.

3. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata.

4. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid):

·Odour solubility in water

·Effect on litmus

·Reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

5. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water.

6. Finding the image distance for varying object distances in case of a convex lens and drawing corresponding ray diagrams to show the nature of the image formed.

7. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Management of natural resources: Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.