CBSE Class 10: Number Of Students Placed Under Compartment Down By Over 88 Per Cent Since Last Year

Students under CBSE Class 10 Compartment decreased

The number of students placed under compartment in Class 10 has gone down by over 88 per cent since last year, according to CBSE data. A total of 17,636 students have been placed under compartment in Class 10, as per results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

Last year, over 1.5 lakh Class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019. The board recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over seven percentage points against last year's 91.46 per cent. The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was 3.7 per cent last year. While the pass percentage of girls and boys stood at 99.24 per cent and 98.89 per cent respectively, transgenders achieved a pass percentage of 100 per cent. The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. Schools were also asked to ensure that the marks awarded by them are in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams. Over 21.13 lakh regular candidates had registered for the class 10 exam this year.

