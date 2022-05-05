CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam "Easy But Lengthy"; Check Students, Teachers' Review

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE 10th Maths paper analysis

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 10 Mathematics paper on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The students who appeared in the CBSE 10th Maths paper reviewed it as easy but a little lengthy. CBSE Term 2 Maths exam was of 40 marks, and held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live

Aashika Thakur, a student of Geeta Bal Bharti, said that the Class 10 Maths paper was quite easy but a little lengthy and was along the expected lines and as per the given syllabus.

"Today’s Mathematics paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy though. Students with a great knowledge of the syllabus must have completed the paper on given time. A few questions were easy but were really time-consuming to write step-by-step answers. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines.

According to the teachers and experts, the CBSE 10th Maths paper was easy and the questions were mostly from the syllabus.

"Maths basic is from NCERT and important questions have been include. Standard maths paper is above average paper with new questions and a bit lengthy. Most of the questions are with figures which make the question better and easy to understand and attempt," said Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya.

