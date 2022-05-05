  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam "Easy But Lengthy"; Check Students, Teachers' Review

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam "Easy But Lengthy"; Check Students, Teachers' Review

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2022: The students who appeared in the CBSE 10th term 2 Maths exam reviewed it as easy but a little lengthy.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 5, 2022 1:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key; ISC Economics Paper At 2 PM
CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Prescribed Books
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE 10th Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam
Check CBSE 10th Maths paper analysis
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 10 Mathematics paper on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The students who appeared in the CBSE 10th Maths paper reviewed it as easy but a little lengthy. CBSE Term 2 Maths exam was of 40 marks, and held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here.
 

Aashika Thakur, a student of Geeta Bal Bharti, said that the Class 10 Maths paper was quite easy but a little lengthy and was along the expected lines and as per the given syllabus.

"Today’s Mathematics paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy though. Students with a great knowledge of the syllabus must have completed the paper on given time. A few questions were easy but were really time-consuming to write step-by-step answers. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines.

According to the teachers and experts, the CBSE 10th Maths paper was easy and the questions were mostly from the syllabus.

"Maths basic is from NCERT and important questions have been include. Standard maths paper is above average paper with new questions and a bit lengthy. Most of the questions are with figures which make the question better and easy to understand and attempt," said Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key; ISC Economics Paper At 2 PM
Live | CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 LIVE : Term 2 Paper Review And Analysis, Answer Key; ISC Economics Paper At 2 PM
CUET 2022 Application Closes Tomorrow At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET 2022 Application Closes Tomorrow At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS
MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS
Classes Will Commence From July In Six New Nursing Colleges Of Haryana: Chief Secretary
Classes Will Commence From July In Six New Nursing Colleges Of Haryana: Chief Secretary
ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Key Pointers For Students
ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Key Pointers For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................