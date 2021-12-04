CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Case Studies Was Difficult In Basic, Standard Papers'

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 Maths

CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis 2021: The students and teachers reviewed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics papers (Standard and Basic) as lengthy, time-consuming and tricky. The class 10 Maths MCQ paper was conducted on Saturday (December 4), and as per students appeared for standard paper analysed the paper as lengthy, having too calculative questions, confusing options in few questions and case-studies portions as most difficult. The teachers and experts also analysed the 10th Maths standard paper as lengthy and tricky, and case studies portions has no similarity with the sample papers.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Arjun Singh, TGT Maths, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the Class 10 Maths standard paper as lenghthy and tricky. "There were too calculation based questions in the paper, and options in few questions were a bit similar and confusing. It was tough to complete the paper within time, good student can expect a score around 35."

Section-wise, every section has standard questions, but the case studies portions in the paper was lengthy, and has no similarity with the sample papers. "In the sample papers, the case studies were from the polynomial, linear equation chapters, however in the paper, one of the case studies was from from triangle chapter, so it's a bit confusing for students as they have not practiced well. Moreover the instructions in case studies was different, while in the sample papers, candidates asked to attempt any 8 out of 10, while in the paper, it was 4 out of 5."

Analysing the basic paper, the teacher said that the paper was lengthy, but the difficulty level was average. "Apart from the case studies which was lengthy and have few calculation based questions, the difficulty level of the paper can be termed as moderate," he said.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said, "The Maths paper for standard level was balanced with moderate difficulty level. Section B was comparatively more difficult as compared to rest of the paper . The students found the paper lengthy and 30 per cent of the questions in the paper were considered to be difficult, 20 per cent easy and 50 per cent was considered as average. The students found the paper lengthy and hence struggled to complete the paper in time."

"The Basic Math Paper was comparatively easier and was drafted to test the conceptual ability of the child but the first Case study was very difficult and hence took a lot of time. Instructions for Section C in terms of internal choices varied from those in the sample papers in both the papers. In sample papers, the candidates have to attempt any 8 out of 10 questions, while in the paper today the options were reduced to 4 out of 5 in each case study," the teacher said.

Anand Jain, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that the basic paper was lengthy and difficult. "The case study portions were the most difficult one, and the options were also reduced. The sample papers had 8 out of 10 questions, while in the paper today it was 4 out of 5." Moreover, the paper was tricky and time-consuming, and it was difficult to complete the paper within time.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Maths term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.