CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 date sheet for the 2022-23 board examination soon. However, earlier the board made the announcement to conduct the Class 10 exams from February 15, 2023.

Recommended: CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

Although the date sheet is yet to be released, students can familiarise themselves with the Class 10 question paper pattern by practising the sample paper and question bank. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers, as well as the marking schemes for all subjects, are now accessible on the CBSE official website.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2023 Direct Link

With the help of the Mathematics Class 10 sample papers, students appearing for the board examinations in 2023 can learn about the exam pattern, topics, and types of questions that will be asked on exam day.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2022-23: Mathematics (Standard) Marking Scheme

The question paper has a total of five sections A to E. Section A has 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. Section B has a total of five questions carrying two marks each. While section C has six questions carrying three marks each. Section D has four questions carrying five marks each. And section E has three case-based integrated units of assessment (four marks each) with subparts of the values of one, one and two marks each respectively.

It is mandatory for students to attempt all questions. However, an internal choice in two questions of five marks, two questions of three marks and two questions of two marks have been provided. In section E an internal choice has been provided in the two marks questions. It is compulsory for students to draw neat figures and take π =22/7 wherever required if not stated.