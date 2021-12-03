CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Exam Pattern

CBSE Class 10 sample papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 Mathematics exam tomorrow, December 4. Students appearing for Mathematics Standard or Mathematics Basics exam tomorrow can practice the CBSE Class 10 sample question papers available on cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam will begin from 11:30 am and will continue till 1 pm. Students will be required to report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before that exam timing. CBSE term exam admit cards will be checked at the exam centre and students will have to follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Students will be given 20 minutes of reading time.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) sample paper 2021: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) sample paper 2021: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern

As per the CBSE Class 10 sample question paper, CBSE maths basic and standard paper will be of 40 marks each and will comprise three sections- A, B and C. Section A and B will have 20 questions in which 16 questions will be mandatory in each section. Section C will have 10 questions in which eight questions will be mandatory to attempt. Each question will be of one mark.

There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answers.

As per the CBSE Class 10 date sheet, term 1 exams will continue till December 11. After Mathematics, students will appear for the Computer Applications paper on December 8.

CBSE is conducting term 1 board exam through OMR sheets for the first time and OMR sheets are checked and uploaded on the designated link on the same day.

However, to minimise the possibility of any discrepancies in the result, CBSE has issued a notice for evaluation of board exam results and said that it will consider the feedback and observation given by subject experts while preparing the result.