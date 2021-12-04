CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today; Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Maths exam today (representational)

CBSE 10th Maths paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 maths exam for the students of Class 10 will be conducted today. Students appearing for the Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard) will have to report at the exam centres at 11 am. CBSE term exam will begin from 11:30 am and will end at 1 pm, 20 minutes of reading time will be given to students.

Students must carry their Term 1 exam admit cards to the exam center as it will be checked during the exam. Along with admit card, students will also be required to carry black/blue ball point pen, face mask, hand sanitiser to the exam hall.

CBSE Class 10 term 1 maths exam will be of 40 marks and the question paper will have three sections-- A, B, and C. Question paper will have 40 questions in which Section A and B will have 16 compulsory questions each and Section C will have eight compulsory questions.

CBSE Exam Day Guidelines:

Use only Black or Blue ballpoint pen to darken circles on the OMR sheet

Do not use pencil in the exam, CBSE will consider it as a ‘unfair practice’

Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall

CBSE provides OMR sheets to the students for filling the correct answers and students will have to write details like their name, subject name, code, exam centre, code among others.

Students can refer to the term 1 admit card to check the relevant information like exam codes and exam centre code.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) sample paper 2021: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) sample paper 2021: Direct Link