CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Standard, Basic Maths Papers Today
CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2021-22: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students will today appear for the term 1 Mathematics exam. CBSE Class 10 Maths basic and standard papers are scheduled for 11:30 am to 1 pm. The duration of the paper is 90 minutes and students will be given an additional 20 minutes to read the question paper. Answer key, paper analysis, students’ reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.
On December 2, CBSE Class 10 students appeared for the Science paper. Students and experts said the Science paper was moderately difficult, balanced and questions were mostly NCERT based.
This year, the central board is conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in two terms. Minor papers of term 1 exam are already over.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic, Standard 2021:22
Total marks 40
Sections: A, B and C.
Sections A, B: 20 questions (16 questions are mandatory)
Section C: 10 questions (8 questions mandatory)
Marks per question: 1
There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answers.
CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Class 10 Maths Basic And Standard
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) sample paper 2021: Direct Link
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) sample paper 2021: Direct Link
CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Exam Day Guidelines
- Use only black or blue ballpoint pens to mark answers on the OMR sheet.
- Do not use pencil in the exam. It will be considered as ‘unfair practice’.
- Do not carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall.
- Write details name, subject name, code, exam centre, code and other required details on the OMR sheets before answering the questions.
- Bring term 1 admit card to the exam hall. Check the relevant information like exam codes and exam centre code.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Today
CBSE board exam 2021-22 term 1: Class 10 students will appear for basic and standard maths papers today, December 4.