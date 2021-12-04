  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Standard, Basic Maths Papers Today
Live

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Standard, Basic Maths Papers Today

CBSE Maths paper 2021-22 term 1: CBSE Class 10 Maths basic and standard papers are scheduled for 11:30 am to 1 pm. Answer key, paper analysis, students’ reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 4, 2021 8:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today; Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE 10th Home Science Today: Check Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Updates: 'Paper Was NCERT-Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2021 By Expert
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Standard, Basic Maths Papers Today
CBSE Class 10th Maths paper 2021-22 live news (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2021-22: Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 students will today appear for the term 1 Mathematics exam. CBSE Class 10 Maths basic and standard papers are scheduled for 11:30 am to 1 pm. The duration of the paper is 90 minutes and students will be given an additional 20 minutes to read the question paper. Answer key, paper analysis, students’ reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

On December 2, CBSE Class 10 students appeared for the Science paper. Students and experts said the Science paper was moderately difficult, balanced and questions were mostly NCERT based.

This year, the central board is conducting Class 10 and 12 exams in two terms. Minor papers of term 1 exam are already over.

Follow CBSE Class 10 term 1 Maths exam 2021-22 live updates here.

Live updates

CBSE Maths paper 2021-22 term 1: CBSE Class 10 Maths basic and standard papers are scheduled for 11:30 am to 1 pm. Answer key, paper analysis, students’ reaction will be made available at the end of the exam. Live updates here.

08:55 AM IST
Dec. 4, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic, Standard 2021:22

Total marks 40 

Sections: A, B and C. 

Sections A, B: 20 questions (16 questions are mandatory) 

Section C: 10 questions (8 questions mandatory)

Marks per question: 1 

There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answers.



08:49 AM IST
Dec. 4, 2021

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Class 10 Maths Basic And Standard

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) sample paper 2021: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) sample paper 2021: Direct Link

08:34 AM IST
Dec. 4, 2021

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Use only black or blue ballpoint pens to mark answers on the OMR sheet.
  2. Do not use pencil in the exam. It will be considered as ‘unfair practice’.
  3. Do not carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall.
  4. Write details name, subject name, code, exam centre, code and other required details on the OMR sheets before answering the questions. 
  5. Bring term 1 admit card to the exam hall. Check the relevant information like exam codes and exam centre code. 
08:31 AM IST
Dec. 4, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Today

CBSE board exam 2021-22 term 1: Class 10 students will appear for basic and standard maths papers today,  December 4.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation
CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today; Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today; Exam Day Guidelines
Delhi University Admissions 2021: 3rd Special Drive Cut-Off Released, Important Details
Delhi University Admissions 2021: 3rd Special Drive Cut-Off Released, Important Details
CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Paper Analysis By Students, Teachers
CBSE Class 12 English Paper Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Paper Analysis By Students, Teachers
School Students Should Not Suffer Due To Pending Litigation: Calcutta HC
School Students Should Not Suffer Due To Pending Litigation: Calcutta HC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................