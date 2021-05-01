CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year

CBSE has released the assessment criteria for the Class 10 cancelled exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the assessment criteria for the Class 10 cancelled exams. As part of the CBSE assessment criteria, the students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year. The assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school and the marks should be "in consonance" with the past performance of the school.