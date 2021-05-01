  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year

CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the assessment criteria for the Class 10 cancelled exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2021 8:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE To Introduce More Changes In Board Exam Pattern From Next Year
Class 10 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled In Over 5 States; Check Complete List Here
CBSE Class 10 Evaluation Criteria: What We Know So Far
CBSE Board Exam: Know How Students Of Class 10 Will Be Evaluated
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Important Points To Know
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Know How Marks Will Be Calculated
CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year
CBSE has released the assessment criteria for the Class 10 cancelled exams.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the assessment criteria for the Class 10 cancelled exams. As part of the CBSE assessment criteria, the students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year. The assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school and the marks should be "in consonance" with the past performance of the school.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CSEET On May 8; ICSI Releases Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test
CSEET On May 8; ICSI Releases Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test
IIT Delhi Researchers Have Designed New Drone, Smart Electric Vehicle Charger
IIT Delhi Researchers Have Designed New Drone, Smart Electric Vehicle Charger
University Of Lucknow Announces Summer Vacation Till May 15
University Of Lucknow Announces Summer Vacation Till May 15
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Pending Exams
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Pending Exams
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................