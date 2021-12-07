  • Home
"There were two spelling mistakes in the paper, in Section C, question number 26, the word Tard was mis spelt as Taed, and in Section D, question number- 55, the word Dakar was mis spelt as Dakae," Yamini Chopra, TGT French, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini analysed

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 3:14 pm IST

CBSE Class 10 Language Papers Analysis, Answer Key: 'French Paper Was Tricky, Has Two Spelling Mistakes'
Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 French paper
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Language Papers Analysis 2021: The students who have apppeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 class 10 French paper on Tuesday, December 7 reviewed it as tricky, and moderately difficult. As per students and teachers, the paper was tricky, balanced, equal weightage was given on every sections.

Yamini Chopra, TGT French, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the paper as tricky and the difficulty level was above moderate. "There were two spelling mistakes in the paper, in Section C, question number 26, the word Tard was mis spelt as Taed, and in Section D, question number- 55, the word Dakar was mis spelt as Dakae."

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Physical Education Paper Analysis

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said that the paper was tricky and balanced. "In question number 37, preposition dans is missing in between the words 'habitent' and 'une' and in question 55, the word 'Dakar' was mis spelt as 'Dakae'," the principal said. "In the SQP, students had to attempt 45 responses out of 62 questions. But in today's paper, students have to attempt 45 responses out of 57 questions," the principal reviewed.

The Class 10 students appeared for language papers -- Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, and Lepcha.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Language paper term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.

