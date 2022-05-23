Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Information Technology exam will be held tomorrow

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Information Technology (IT) term 2 exam 2022 tomorrow, May 24. The CBSE Class 10 IT exam 2022 will be of 25 marks. The term 2 Information Technology paper will be conducted for a duration of one hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Students will be allotted 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live Updates

The Class 10 IT question paper will have three sections- A, B, and C. All the sections will be compulsory. Section A is of five marks and has six questions on Employability Skills, Section B is of twelve marks and has 12 questions on Subject Specific Skills, and Section C is of eight marks and has 3 competency-based questions.

As per the CBSE Class 10 IT board exam 2022, the Information Technology question paper will have internal choice questions.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Sample Paper

CBSE term 2 exam candidates will be required to carry their admit cards and own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Students will have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask and follow social distancing norms.

The term 2 Class 10 CBSE board exam is being held in 7,406 centres across the country. As many as 21,16,209 students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams.