  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Details

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Details

CBSE Class 10 IT Exam 2022: The term 2 Information Technology paper will be conducted for a duration of one hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Students will be allotted 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 23, 2022 3:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Computer Application Exam Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Computer Application Exam Tomorrow; Checklist For Students
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Hindi, 12th Geography Exams End; Analysis, Feedback By Students
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: "Easy To Moderate Level Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Review
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022 Today; Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Details
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology exam will be held tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Information Technology (IT) term 2 exam 2022 tomorrow, May 24. The CBSE Class 10 IT exam 2022 will be of 25 marks. The term 2 Information Technology paper will be conducted for a duration of one hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Students will be allotted 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live Updates

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.
 

The Class 10 IT question paper will have three sections- A, B, and C. All the sections will be compulsory. Section A is of five marks and has six questions on Employability Skills, Section B is of twelve marks and has 12 questions on Subject Specific Skills, and Section C is of eight marks and has 3 competency-based questions.

As per the CBSE Class 10 IT board exam 2022, the Information Technology question paper will have internal choice questions.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Sample Paper

CBSE term 2 exam candidates will be required to carry their admit cards and own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Students will have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask and follow social distancing norms.

The term 2 Class 10 CBSE board exam is being held in 7,406 centres across the country. As many as 21,16,209 students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Papers End; Analysis, Feedback Here
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Papers End; Analysis, Feedback Here
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Other Details
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Other Details
Manish Sisodia To Present Delhi Education Model At Education World Forum 2022 In London On Monday
Manish Sisodia To Present Delhi Education Model At Education World Forum 2022 In London On Monday
MAT 2022 Phase 2 PBT, CBT Registration Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply
MAT 2022 Phase 2 PBT, CBT Registration Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply
NATA 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
NATA 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................