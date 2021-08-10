  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule

CBSE board offline improvement exams 2021 for Class 10 will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, followed by English Language and Literature paper on August 27.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 9:31 pm IST

CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
CBSE improvement exam date sheet released
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 date sheet for the offline compartment, or improvement exams. CBSE board offline improvement exams 2021 for Class 10 will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, followed by English Language and Literature paper on August 27. The exam will be held between August 25 and September 8, 2021.

Most papers of Class 10 offline exams including for subjects English Language and Literature, Social Science, Hindi, Home Science, Science Theory and Mathematics will be held for a duration of three hours between 10:30 and 1:30 pm, subjects including Information Technology and Computer Applications will be conducted for two hours duration from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Offline Exam Date Sheet

Date

Time

Subject

August 25

10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Information Technology

August 27

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

English Language and Literature

August 31

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Social Science

September 2

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B

September 3

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Home Science

September 4

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Science Theory

September 7

10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Computer Application

September 8

10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Mathematics Standard

Mathematics Basic


CBSE 10th Result 2021: Who Can Take Improvement Exams

  • Students not satisfied with the results obtained by the alternative evaluation criteria

  • Failed students of previous years

  • Private, patrachar, second-chance compartment candidates

  • Students who have registered for 2021 exams for improving their scores in only one subject

  • 1st chance compartment candidates

