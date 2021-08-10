CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule

CBSE improvement exam date sheet released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 date sheet for the offline compartment, or improvement exams. CBSE board offline improvement exams 2021 for Class 10 will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, followed by English Language and Literature paper on August 27. The exam will be held between August 25 and September 8, 2021.

Most papers of Class 10 offline exams including for subjects English Language and Literature, Social Science, Hindi, Home Science, Science Theory and Mathematics will be held for a duration of three hours between 10:30 and 1:30 pm, subjects including Information Technology and Computer Applications will be conducted for two hours duration from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Offline Exam Date Sheet

Date Time Subject August 25 10:30 am - 12:30 pm Information Technology August 27 10:30 am - 1:30 pm English Language and Literature August 31 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Social Science September 2 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Hindi Course A Hindi Course B September 3 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Home Science September 4 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Science Theory September 7 10:30 am - 12:30 pm Computer Application September 8 10:30 am - 1:30 pm Mathematics Standard Mathematics Basic





CBSE 10th Result 2021: Who Can Take Improvement Exams