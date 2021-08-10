CBSE Class 10 Improvement Exam Date Sheet Released; Here’s Complete Schedule
CBSE board offline improvement exams 2021 for Class 10 will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, followed by English Language and Literature paper on August 27.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 date sheet for the offline compartment, or improvement exams. CBSE board offline improvement exams 2021 for Class 10 will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, followed by English Language and Literature paper on August 27. The exam will be held between August 25 and September 8, 2021.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
Most papers of Class 10 offline exams including for subjects English Language and Literature, Social Science, Hindi, Home Science, Science Theory and Mathematics will be held for a duration of three hours between 10:30 and 1:30 pm, subjects including Information Technology and Computer Applications will be conducted for two hours duration from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
CBSE Class 10 Offline Exam Date Sheet
Date
Time
Subject
August 25
10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Information Technology
August 27
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
English Language and Literature
August 31
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Social Science
September 2
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Hindi Course A
Hindi Course B
September 3
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Home Science
September 4
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Science Theory
September 7
10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Computer Application
September 8
10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Who Can Take Improvement Exams
Students not satisfied with the results obtained by the alternative evaluation criteria
Failed students of previous years
Private, patrachar, second-chance compartment candidates
Students who have registered for 2021 exams for improving their scores in only one subject
1st chance compartment candidates