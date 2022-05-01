  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 2 Sample Question, Paper Pattern

CBSE Term 2: The Class 10 Home Science question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A will have seven questions of two marks each, Section B and Section C will have three questions each.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2022 11:29 am IST

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam Tomorrow; Details On Term 2 Sample Question, Paper Pattern
CBSE Home Science Class 10 exam tomorrow
New Delhi:

Students will appear for the Class 10 Home Science paper in the second term of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams tomorrow, May 2. As per the CBSE Home Science sample paper pattern, the exams in term 2 will be held for two hours. The Class 10 Home Science question papers in the term 2 exams, will have 13 questions. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 10 started on April 26 and will continue till May 24.

The Class 10 Home Science question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A will have seven questions of two marks each, Section B and Section C will have three questions each and each question will carry three marks and four marks respectively.

As per the CBSE sample paper Class 10 term 2 board exam 2022, the Home Science question paper will have internal choices in some questions.

Home Science Sample Paper Class 10 With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 10 Home Science Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 7,406 centres across the country. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams.

cbse board exam 2022

