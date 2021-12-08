CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper will be conducted tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers tomorrow. from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at 11 am and the paper will begin at 11:30 am. CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A (002) and Hindi Course B (085) sample paper and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for the examination can practice the sample papers to get an idea of objective type questions that are to be asked in the paper. Students can access the CBSE Class 10 Hindi sample paper and solution through the direct link given below.

CBSE Hindi Class 10 Hindi Course A Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Hindi Class 10 Hindi Course A Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Hindi Class 10 Hindi Course B Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Hindi Class 10 Hindi Course B Marking Scheme: Direct Link

According to the CBSE Hindi Course A (002) official sample paper, CBSE Hindi paper will have three sections A, B and C. Section A and B will have 20 questions each and students will have to answer 10 questions from each of the sections. In Section C, 14 questions will be asked and all are mandatory questions.

According to the CBSE Hindi Course B (085) sample paper available on the official website, Class 10 Hindi course B question paper will comprise three sections A, B and C. In which, Section A will have 2 questions in which 20 sub-questions will be asked and candidates will have to answer any 10 of the questions. Similarly, Section B will have 4 questions and 21 sub-questions and 16 questions will be mandatory to attempt. Section C will have 3 questions and 14 sub-questions, all questions are compulsory.

Class 10 Hindi Syllabus Direct Link