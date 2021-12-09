Image credit: Special Arrangement Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper analysis

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers on Thursday (December 9). The students who have appeared for the Hindi Course B papers found it a bit difficult, with languages used in few questions were beyond to understand. Overall, the Hindi Course B paper was balanced, with section B (grammar portion) was scoring, but students found difficulties in other sections like Section A where the languages, and words used in few questions were difficult to get.

Harish Negi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that he never listed certain hindi words used in the question of the Course-B paper. "If I could not understand the question, how will I answer. Who used such hindi words now a days, are we students of post graduate courses?" he asked. "The paper was difficult, lengthy, and did not follow the sample paper pattern. I thoroughly practiced sample papers, but never face such a paper till now."

His father, Anshuman Negi, a private Hindi tutor said, "I gave tutions to students of various levels till under graduate courses, but certain words of questions in Section A were beyond my knowledge. Don't know who set the paper, and why unnecessarily CBSE has to set tough questions. The students are appearing for matriculation exam and not Masters (PG) courses."

Kavita Nagi, TGT Hindi, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the Hindi Course B paper as standard, with an equal proportions of easy and difficult questions. According to the teacher, "The paper was a mix of easy and difficult questions- in Section A, two questions were a bit difficult as the words used and language was not easy to understand. Section B (grammar) portion was tricky but scoring. In Section C, one question required a thorough reading of the chapters. There were no errors in the paper reported as of now." The average students can easily score around 30, while the best can only achieve full marks (40 out of 40).

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School reviewed the paper as standard, but according to her, "For an average child the language of the paper could be a little problem." Overall the difficulty level of the paper was moderate, with grammar portions (Section B) was scoring, but tricky.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Hindi term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.