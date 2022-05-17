CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam will be held tomorrow

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers will be conducted tomorrow, May 18. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the Class 10 Hindi term 2 exam will be held for two hours for a total of 40 marks each. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.

The Class 10 Hindi Course A and Course B question papers will have two sections. Both the CBSE term 2 Hindi papers will have seven questions. Questions as per the term 2 Hindi Class 10 sample paper pattern will have internal choices within them.

Class 10 Hindi Course A Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Class 10 Hindi Course B Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Candidates taking the CBSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, students will have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask. Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms.

The CBSE Class 10 term 2 exam is being held in 7,406 centres across the country. As many as 21,16,209 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams.