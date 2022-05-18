CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022 Today; Paper Pattern, Exam Day Instructions

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam will be held today

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers on Wednesday, May 18. The Class 10 Hindi paper will be held for two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The paper will be of 40 marks, containing two sections- A and B. Section A will have three questions- Kshitij Part 2 and Kritika Part 2, and Section B will have four questions on writing skills.

The students need to reach the exam centre half and hour before the exam, and should carry admit card. Due to COVID-19, the candidates need to follow mandatory guidelines of wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and to follow mandatory social distancing. The students are also advised to carry adequate water, fruit juice, cap, umbrella to protect them from heat wave.

The students will be allotted 15 minutes extra time to read the paper, they should note that only black/ blue ball pen can be used to fill the instructions in the answer sheets and answering the questions.

Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students are appearing for CBSE Class 10 exam which is being held in 7,406 centres across the country.