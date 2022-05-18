CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: "Easy To Moderate Level Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Review

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper analysis

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) term 2 Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers were held today, May 17. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam was held for 2 hours duration- from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The term 2 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers were of 40 marks. Those who appeared in the CBSE 10th Hindi term 2 exams reviewed the paper as a bit lengthy, and the difficulty level as easy to moderate.





According to the teachers, the Class 10 CBSE Hindi exam was moderately difficult and as per the pattern shared by the board. Sonia Gupta, TGT Hindi, VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr, said, "The Hindi paper was competency-based which required higher-order thinking skills. The writing section included questions that were crafted keeping in mind the current affairs and anyone well-versed with them could have easily attempted the paper. The paper was as per the pattern shared by CBSE and was moderate on the difficulty level. Students were happy and felt that it was a high-scoring paper."

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here

Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.



Amita Shukla, TGT Hindi, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, said, "The Hindi Course-B question paper was balanced and based on the pattern of sample papers. It was set in a way which provoked reasoning and thoughtfulness among the students. It was a bit tricky as it tested the analytical skills of students. The writing section (Section C) which included short story writing, letter writing, two questions each on notice and advertisement along with a question on paragraph writing was slightly detailed and lengthy in nature. However, the paper did not include anything unpredictable which was a relief to the students."





"The difficulty level of the question paper was easy to moderate, with most of the questions being based on Understanding and Application. A few long answered questions in Literature Section were analytical, thought provocative, and required an in-depth understanding of the lesson content. On the other hand, short answer questions were direct and easy. Most of the writing section questions were application-based, and the question’s pattern was almost the same as in the CBSE Sample Paper. Overall, it was a balanced, student-friendly, and scoring paper," said Subha Chandra Jha, Senior TGT and HOD-Hindi, Modern English School, Guwahati.





"All the three sets of question papers were standard, the literature questions were very familiar and easy. Some of the questions were based on creative writing, today's life situations, problems and challenges which can be solved with imagination, situations and the creative spirit of the students themselves. Hope the students have performed very well in this subject," according to Prabhakar H Tripathi, Hindi Teacher, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru.





Garima Bhardwaj, Educator (Hindi) at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, said, “The Hindi question paper was easy, especially the creative writing section where students could explain the answers in their own words. Most of the questions were from NCERT books and students are expecting good marks in the same.”

The CBSE Class 10 exam is being held in 7,406 centres across the country. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 exams.