CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: "Easy To Moderate Level Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Review
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2022: According to the teachers, the Class 10 CBSE Hindi exam was moderately difficult and as per the pattern shared by the board.
According to the teachers, the Class 10 CBSE Hindi exam was moderately difficult and as per the pattern shared by the board. Sonia Gupta, TGT Hindi, VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr, said, "The Hindi paper was competency-based which required higher-order thinking skills. The writing section included questions that were crafted keeping in mind the current affairs and anyone well-versed with them could have easily attempted the paper. The paper was as per the pattern shared by CBSE and was moderate on the difficulty level. Students were happy and felt that it was a high-scoring paper."
Garima Bhardwaj, Educator (Hindi) at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, said, “The Hindi question paper was easy, especially the creative writing section where students could explain the answers in their own words. Most of the questions were from NCERT books and students are expecting good marks in the same.”
The CBSE Class 10 exam is being held in 7,406 centres across the country. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 exams.