CBSE 10th Result 2021: Marksheets Of Students Will Be Prepared In This Way

CBSE Class 10th 2021: Components of marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the Class 10 results by July 20. The CBSE Class 10 marksheets this year will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams conducted during the academic year. The board this year had to cancel the Class 10th CBSE exams in view of the Covid pandemic and considering the safety of the students.

The CBSE Class 10 marksheets will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks and marks secured in periodic tests, half yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board exams.

As per the marking policy of CBSE, although the students will be evaluated out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks will be submitted by schools and 80 marks will be from scores in exams held during the academic year.

CBSE had earlier directed schools affiliated with it to complete practical exams online and submit the marks before June 30. Therefore, the practical component, and policy for the calculation of practical marks, will remain unchanged.

The CBSE 10th marksheets might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks. The board while releasing the Class 10 assessment criteria said that it will provide grace marks while arriving at the final result if students do not obtain the minimum marks to qualify Class 10th board exams.

“In case after application of grace marks policy by the Board, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category,” it added.

For students who are not satisfied with the CBSE 10th results, there will be written exams, registrations for which will begin after the results are declared. CBSE will likely hold the compartment exams between August 15 and September 15 when Covid situation normalises.