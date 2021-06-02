Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE on Class 10 marking scheme

Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 board exams based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reports news agency ANI.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

Delhi High Court issues notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school pic.twitter.com/nkUOCiBrhg — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

CBSE had earlier announced that Class 10 students will be evaluated out of a total 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks will be from internal assessment, 80 will be calculated from different exams conducted throughout the year.

CBSE's notification on the evaluation criteria also said: “The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board examinations.”

The board had directed each affiliated school to constitute a result committee consisting of the principal and seven teachers to finalise the Class 10 result.

In cases where schools have conducted more than one test or exam, the committee will fix the weightage to be provided to each test or exam.

Earlier, the Delhi Government had also instructed its schools to evaluate Class 10 students on the basis of their performances in the pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. For those who have not attended one or more of their pre-board examinations, the Delhi Government has asked schools to conduct one-to-one assessment telephonically to prepare their final results in the absence of board examinations.

“If any student has not appeared in any one or more than one subject(s) of the Pre Board examinations 2021, the school may conduct one to one assessment of such students telephonically as per guidelines of the CBSE and record documentary evidence to certify the marks recommendations. The students may be assessed objectively out of maximum marks of each subject,” the circular said.

“Due to cancellation of the Board examinations, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school based on the marks scored by the students in Pre Board examination conducted centrally in the months of March and April 2021,” it added.

Furthermore, in line with CBSE’s directive, the Delhi government has asked its schools to constitute a ‘Result Committee’ for finalizing the results.

“Result Committee will also ensure that the marks of students moderated on the basis of Pre Board Examinations are aligned with the Broad Distribution of marks provided by CBSE,” the notice said.