CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Science Paper Today; Admit Card, Exam Guidelines
CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: CBSE Class 10 students will appear for the Science paper today. The term 1 exams are being held between 11:30 am and 1 pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 term 1 Science exam today, December 2. The Science exam will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 10 exams will end on December 11.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.
Students who appeared for the Social Science paper on the first day of CBSE term 1 exam found the paper a balanced one.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: CBSE Class 10 students will appear for the Science paper today. The term 1 exams are being held between 11:30 am and 1 pm. Follow live updates on exam guidelines, reporting time, analysis here.
CBSE Board Class 10 Science Evaluation Scheme
CBSE Science Sample Paper, Syllabus For Term 1
Here’s the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus For Term 1
Theme: Materials
Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour
Chapter -1 Chemical reactions and equations
Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, neutralization, oxidation and reduction.
Chapter - 2 Acids, Bases and Salts
Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH- ions, General properties, examples and uses, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.
Chapter - 3 Metals and non – metals
Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds.
Read the complete CBSE syllabus here
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Today
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams: The term 1 exam on Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing.