CBSE Term 1 exam updates on guidelines, reporting time, admit card, analysis

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 term 1 Science exam today, December 2. The Science exam will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 10 exams will end on December 11.

Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

Students who appeared for the Social Science paper on the first day of CBSE term 1 exam found the paper a balanced one.