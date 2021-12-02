  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Exams LIVE: CBSE Class 10 students will appear for the Science paper today. The term 1 exams are being held between 11:30 am and 1 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 8:51 am IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 term 1 Science exam today, December 2. The Science exam will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 10 exams will end on December 11.

Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

Students who appeared for the Social Science paper on the first day of CBSE term 1 exam found the paper a balanced one.

08:51 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

CBSE Board Class 10 Science Evaluation Scheme

CBSE Board Science Evaluation Scheme (Photo: cbse.nic.in)



08:46 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

CBSE Science Sample Paper, Syllabus For Term 1

Here’s the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus For Term 1

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chapter -1 Chemical reactions and equations

Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, neutralization, oxidation and reduction.

Chapter - 2 Acids, Bases and Salts

Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OH- ions, General properties, examples and uses, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Chapter - 3 Metals and non – metals

Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds.

Read the complete CBSE syllabus here

08:42 AM IST
Dec. 2, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Today

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams: The term 1 exam on Science paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam timing.

