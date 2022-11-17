CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam

CBSE Class 10 English sample paper and marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 10 board exams for the 2022-23 academic session in February 2023. Although the complete date sheet is yet to be out, students can meanwhile acquaint themselves with the Class 10 question paper pattern by checking the sample paper, marking scheme and the question bank. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers have been made available along with the marking schemes for all the subjects on the cbse.gov.in website. With the help of the English Language and Literature Class 10 sample papers, a student taking the board exams in 2023 can know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the 2023 annual exam.

The CBSE English Language and Literature Class 10 question paper contains three sections -- A, B and C. Section A and B comprises Reading and Grammar and Writing sections, while Section C is Literature.

While Section A will be held for 20 marks with two passages. 20 multiple-choice questions will be asked from these two passages. Section B will have questions on Grammar, Creative Writing. Section C will be held for a total of 40 marks and will have questions on Literature.

CBSE Class 10 English 2023: Sample Paper || Marking Scheme