  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam

The CBSE Class 10 English sample papers have been made available along with the marking schemes on the cbse.gov.in website.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 5:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Of Social Science Here; Marking Scheme, Key Points
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme
CBSE Sample Paper 2022 For Class 10 Science; Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Delhi Schools Record 16 Per Cent Increase In Pass Percentage
CBSE Announces Class 10 Compartment Result 2022, How To Download Scorecard
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam
CBSE Class 10 English sample paper and marking scheme
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 10 board exams for the 2022-23 academic session in February 2023. Although the complete date sheet is yet to be out, students can meanwhile acquaint themselves with the Class 10 question paper pattern by checking the sample paper, marking scheme and the question bank. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers have been made available along with the marking schemes for all the subjects on the cbse.gov.in website. With the help of the English Language and Literature Class 10 sample papers, a student taking the board exams in 2023 can know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the 2023 annual exam.

RecommendedStart your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Also See: CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

The CBSE English Language and Literature Class 10 question paper contains three sections -- A, B and C. Section A and B comprises Reading and Grammar and Writing sections, while Section C is Literature.

While Section A will be held for 20 marks with two passages. 20 multiple-choice questions will be asked from these two passages. Section B will have questions on Grammar, Creative Writing. Section C will be held for a total of 40 marks and will have questions on Literature.

CBSE Class 10 English 2023: Sample Paper || Marking Scheme

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Exam Preparation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AEEE 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Key Points, Steps To Apply
AEEE 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Key Points, Steps To Apply
NEET PG 2022: MCC Issues Important Notice For Candidates Participated In State Counselling
NEET PG 2022: MCC Issues Important Notice For Candidates Participated In State Counselling
Telangana Government Issues Order For Distribution Of Health Kits To Girl Students
Telangana Government Issues Order For Distribution Of Health Kits To Girl Students
Madhya Pradesh MP PAT Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
Madhya Pradesh MP PAT Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
Western Air Commander Inaugurates Indian Air Force School Building In Jammu
Western Air Commander Inaugurates Indian Air Force School Building In Jammu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................