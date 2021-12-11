Image credit: Special Arrangement Check CBSE Class 10 English paper analysis

CBSE Class 10 English Analysis 2021: The students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 Class 10 English exam on Saturday, December 11 found question numbers 13 and 14 incomplete. According to students, in section A, part- II, there were no questions asked, and options have only statements. According to Anand Mohan, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student, "The question numbers 13 and 14 were bit confusing as it has only four statements and no questions asked. We got confused, also in Section- C (Literature), most of the options found similar, and candidates have to depend on CBSE for the right options in the answer key. Overall the paper was difficult, and confusing except Section B (Grammar) portions which was only scoring."

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Another student Mitali Ahuja from Kendriya Vidyalaya said, "The questions were easy, but there were lots of glitches in the paper. Apart from question numbers 13 and 14, which went without a questions, the options in Section C- Literature were tricky, and close to one another."

Madhu Malik, Principal, Modern DPS, Faridabad analysed the paper a bit challenging for the average students, with difficulty level on higher side. Analysing section-wise, the principal said, "Section A (Reading) was a bit tricky, with question numbers 13 and 14 were incomplete. Section B (Grammar) was easy and scoring, but question number 22 has been framed from Conditionals which was out of syllabus, and there were punctuation errors in the question. In Section C (Literature)- questions were easy but the options were tricky." An average score around 30 can be expected, the principal added.

Deepti Sawhney, Dean of Innovation at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "It was a standard paper filled with good logical and conceptual understanding, especially for the literature and writing part. Students must have found it very similar to the sample papers that they have practiced. The main error in the paper was question no 13 and question 14 as it did not have questions but only options were there."

Geeta Khokhran, TGT English, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr reviewed the paper as lengthy and confusing. According to the teacher, "The question paper was lengthy, replete with statement questions. The options were quite confusing in the reading section. There were grammatical errors in the literature portion as well as structure anomalies. In question number 13 and 14, the options were provided without questions. Overall, it was not a balanced paper."

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School analysed the paper moderately easy with statement and assertion questions higher on difficulty level. "The general instructions led to ambiguity as they were not in compliance with question specific instructions. Statements were missing in question numbers 13 and 14. Overall it was a balanced question paper."

CBSE will release the Class 10 English paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.