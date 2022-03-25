CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: Check NCERT Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 English exam 2022: NCERT sample papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 2 examinations will start from April 26, 2022. The English Language exam will be conducted on April 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As the examination dates are coming closer, the students are pulling up their socks every single day. Now the students are looking for sample papers, last year's paper analysis and better ways to score high.

Unlike term 1, CBSE Class 10 term 2 examination requires students to write descriptive answers instead of multiple-choice questions. The subjects will have questions of two, three and four (five) marks including the English language.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern

To achieve a good score in the term 2 CBSE Class 10 examination, the candidate must follow the sample paper pattern shared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). While the students are taught the chapters of Class 10 English in school, NCERT sample paper solutions to the question paper will help them beat the challenge in the examination, especially with the tricky questions. Term 2 English language for Class 10 CBSE will have the following parameters:

Reading- Question-based on unseen passages to assess inference, vocabulary, evaluation, analysis and interpretation. Besides that, there will be Discursive passages and Case-based Factual passages.

Writing- Descriptive Paragraphs and Story writing

Grammar- This will include Tenses, Verb Concord, Determiners, Reported Speech, Commands, Requests Statements and Questions

Literature- Questions based on extracts from the text, assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts.