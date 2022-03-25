  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: Check NCERT Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: Check NCERT Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education term 2 English exam will be conducted on April 27. Get NCERT Sample Papers, syllabus and marking scheme here.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 7:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 Live: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Preparing For CBSE Term 2 Exams? Here's All About Sample Papers, Marking Schemes
Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin From March 31; Check Date Sheet Here
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students on April 1
NEET UG 2022: Here’s What We Know About UG Medical Entrance Test, Application Date
CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: Check NCERT Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 English exam 2022: NCERT sample papers
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 2 examinations will start from April 26, 2022. The English Language exam will be conducted on April 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. As the examination dates are coming closer, the students are pulling up their socks every single day. Now the students are looking for sample papers, last year's paper analysis and better ways to score high.

Latest: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Here
Recommended: Free Download 10th Class previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Don't Miss: Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take. Explore
 

Unlike term 1, CBSE Class 10 term 2 examination requires students to write descriptive answers instead of multiple-choice questions. The subjects will have questions of two, three and four (five) marks including the English language.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern

To achieve a good score in the term 2 CBSE Class 10 examination, the candidate must follow the sample paper pattern shared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). While the students are taught the chapters of Class 10 English in school, NCERT sample paper solutions to the question paper will help them beat the challenge in the examination, especially with the tricky questions. Term 2 English language for Class 10 CBSE will have the following parameters:

Reading- Question-based on unseen passages to assess inference, vocabulary, evaluation, analysis and interpretation. Besides that, there will be Discursive passages and Case-based Factual passages.

Writing- Descriptive Paragraphs and Story writing

Grammar- This will include Tenses, Verb Concord, Determiners, Reported Speech, Commands, Requests Statements and Questions

Literature- Questions based on extracts from the text, assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 Live: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
Live | Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 Live: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
IIT Roorkee’s Annual Technical Fest Cognizance 2022 Begins
IIT Roorkee’s Annual Technical Fest Cognizance 2022 Begins
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Preparing For CBSE Term 2 Exams? Here's All About Sample Papers, Marking Schemes
Preparing For CBSE Term 2 Exams? Here's All About Sample Papers, Marking Schemes
Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin From March 31; Check Date Sheet Here
Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin From March 31; Check Date Sheet Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................