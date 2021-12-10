  • Home
CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: The paper will comprise of three sections, Section A- Reading, Section B- Writing and Grammar, Section C- Literature. Section A will comprise of 18 questions, Section B- 12 questions, Section C- 30 questions. Check sample papers here

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 8:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 English Exam will be held on November 11
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English papers on Saturday (November 11) from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at 11 am and the paper will begin at 11:30 am.

CBSE Class 10 English sample papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for the examination can practice the sample papers to get an idea of objective type questions that are to be asked in the paper. Students can access the CBSE Class 10 English sample paper and solution through the direct link given below.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 English paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern

The paper will comprise of three sections, Section A- Reading, Section B- Writing and Grammar, Section C- Literature. Section A will comprise of 18 questions, Section B- 12 questions, Section C- 30 questions. The paper will be of 40 marks, and it will be of 90 minutes duration. There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website.

Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

