CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: 'No Mistakes, Both Questions Were Complete,' Says Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Amid uproar over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 English paper went without questions, Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told careers360.com that "it was unnecessarily highlighted as the instructions are given at the beginning of questions, and there are no errors in the question numbers 13 and 14 in the paper today." Question numbers 13 and 14 are part of Section A, passage number II.

Though questions numbers 11 and 12 start with an instruction- study the following statements, there are no instructions in questions numbers 13 and 14. However, the passage starts with the following statement- "Read the passage given below and answer the questions/ complete the statements that follow by choosing the most appropriate option out of the given ones."

Check CBSE 10th English Paper of todayThe controller also reviewed the English paper as balanced and followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers. "I saw some review quoting principals and teachers saying the options were ambiguous, identical, tricky and confusing. The options were a bit tricky, but not confusing, you can't relate a board exam to that of school level. There should be some standard maintained, the questions should have some balance, it can't be too easy, "the controller said.

Meanwhile, the controller accepted that few papers went a bit difficult, and there were some mistakes. "But there were no mistakes in both the papers of today- 10th English and 12th Psychology," he added.

However, students and teachers reviewed the English paper a bit challenging, with difficulty level on higher side. Madhu Malik, Principal, Modern DPS, Faridabad said, "Section A (Reading) was a bit tricky, with question numbers 13 and 14 were incomplete. Section B (Grammar) was easy and scoring, but question number 22 has been framed from conditionals, which was out of syllabus, and there were punctuation errors in the question. In Section C (Literature)- questions were easy but the options were tricky." An average score around 30 can be expected, the principal added.

According to Anand Mohan, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student, "The question numbers 13 and 14 were bit confusing as it has only four statements and no questions asked. We got confused, also in Section- C (Literature), most of the options found similar, and candidates have to depend on CBSE for the right options in the answer key. Overall the paper was difficult, and confusing except Section B (Grammar) portions which was only scoring."

The CBSE Class 10 English paper answer key has been released by the respective schools. Students can check it from the official website of schools



