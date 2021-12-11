Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology papers term 1 live updates (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 English and Class 12 Psychology exams will be conducted today, December 11. CBSE term 1 papers will begin at 11:30 am and continue till 1 pm. Analysis of question papers and answer keys will be available at the end of the exam. While CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will end today, major papers for Class 12 will continue till December 22.

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards, wear masks and follow COVID-19 instructions during the exam.

