CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology Exam Live: Term 1 Sample Paper, Datesheet, Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 English and Class 12 Psychology exams will be conducted today, December 11. CBSE term 1 papers will begin at 11:30 am and continue till 1 pm.
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 English and Class 12 Psychology exams will be conducted today, December 11. CBSE term 1 papers will begin at 11:30 am and continue till 1 pm. Analysis of question papers and answer keys will be available at the end of the exam. While CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams will end today, major papers for Class 12 will continue till December 22.
Candidates are required to carry their admit cards, wear masks and follow COVID-19 instructions during the exam.
Follow CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology exams live updates.
CBSE Class 10 English Sample Question Paper
Click here to download CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper.
Click here to download Marking scheme.
CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern Term 1
The Class 10 English paper will comprise of three sections -- Section A- Reading, Section B- Writing and Grammar, Section C- Literature.
Section A: 18 questions
Section B- 12 questions
Section C- 30 questions
The paper will be of 40 marks, and it will be of 90 minutes duration.
There is no negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 English Syllabus
Class 10 English syllabus CBSE.
Guidelines for assessment.
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Exam Day Guidelines
Write school code, subject code, subject name, and other details in the space provided in the OMR booklet.
Use blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the circles. Do not use pencil.
Besides darkening the circle, write the correct option -- A, B, C or D -- in capital letters in the space provided.
Follow COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks and carry hand sanitisers.
Bring your own water bottle. Do not share water or food items with others.
Do not bring mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadget to the exam venue.
CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology Papers Today
CBSE Class 10 students will appear for their last paper -- English Language and Literature -- and Class 12 students will appear for the Psychology paper today.