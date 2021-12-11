CBSE Class 10 English, Class 12 Psychology Exams Today; Term 1 Exam Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 exam 2021-22 (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 term 1 English and Class 12 Psychology exams today. The exams will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Syllabus, sample paper and marking scheme for these exams are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

English is the last paper for CBSE Class 10 students. However, for Class 12 students, major papers will end on December 22. On the last day, they will appear for the Home Science paper.

Students are required to bring their admit cards and ballpoint pens to the exam hall. They are allowed to bring hand sanitiser and water bottles to the examination hall. They are not allowed to use pencil to mark answers on the OMR sheet.

Exam Day Guidelines

Write your school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the space provided in the OMR booklet. Use blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited. Besides darkening the circle, write the correct option -- A, B, C or D -- in capital letters in the space provided. Follow COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. Bring your own water in transparent bottle. Do not share water or food items with others. Follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre. Do not bring mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadget to the exam venue.

