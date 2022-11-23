  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

CBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2023: The board is expected to announce the CBSE exam dates soon at cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 5:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2022-23 Board Exam
CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For 2023 Exam
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Of Social Science Here; Marking Scheme, Key Points
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme
CBSE Sample Paper 2022 For Class 10 Science; Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Delhi Schools Record 16 Per Cent Increase In Pass Percentage
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check
CBSE Class 10 exam date

Students appearing for Class 10 exams in 2023 are waiting for an update on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam dates. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2023, the complete date sheet is yet to be announced. The practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states are underway and will continue till December 14. The board is expected to announce the CBSE exam dates soon at cbse.gov.in.

RecommendedStart your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Also See: CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the cbseacademic.in website. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams. A student taking the CBSE exams in 2023 can know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that are probable in the 2023 exam with the help of the CBSE Class 10 sample papers.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How To Check

  1. Visit the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the 'Main website' link
  3. CBSE academic website will open
  4. Click on the link designated for CBSE 2023 board exam timetable -- Class 10
  5. CBSE Class 10 date sheet will appear on the screen
  6. Download the CBSE date sheet PDF
Click here for more Education News
CBSE Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala Governor Says Ordinance Seeking His Removal As Chancellor 'Infructuous'
Kerala Governor Says Ordinance Seeking His Removal As Chancellor 'Infructuous'
SRMJEEE 2023 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Details
SRMJEEE 2023 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Details
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling
CLAT 2023 Exam Date On December 18; Question Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CLAT 2023 Exam Date On December 18; Question Paper Pattern, Syllabus
Conference In Jawaharlal Nehru University To Promote Women Contribution In Science
Conference In Jawaharlal Nehru University To Promote Women Contribution In Science
.......................... Advertisement ..........................