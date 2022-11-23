CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

CBSE Class 10 exam date

Students appearing for Class 10 exams in 2023 are waiting for an update on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam dates. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2023, the complete date sheet is yet to be announced. The practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states are underway and will continue till December 14. The board is expected to announce the CBSE exam dates soon at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE subject-wise Class 10 sample papers have been updated on the cbseacademic.in website. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams. A student taking the CBSE exams in 2023 can know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that are probable in the 2023 exam with the help of the CBSE Class 10 sample papers.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How To Check