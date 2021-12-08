CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Paper Today: Last-Minute Instructions

  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Computer Application Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 computer application exam today, December 8.

CBSE Class 10 term 1 Computer Application paper today (representational)

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Computer Application Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 computer application exam today, December 8. CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam will begin from 11:30 am and will end at 1 pm, students will have to report at 11 am to the exam centre. CBSE provides 20 minutes of reading to the students.

As per the CBSE term 1 computer sample paper, there will be a total of 40 mandatory questions in three sections-- A, B and B. Section A and Section B will comprise 20 questions each and to attempt 16 questions from each section will be compu;osry to attempt. Section C will have 10 questions out of which 8 questions will be mandatory to attempt. Class 10 computer exam will be of 25 marks. There will be no deduction for wrong answers.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Important Points On OMR Sheet

CBSE is conducting board exams on OMR sheet for the first time and the board released guidelines that students will be required to follow while answering through OMR sheet.

Use only black/blue point pen to darken the circles on the OMR sheet. CBSE does not allow using pencils to fill OMR sheets.

Follow the correct way of darkening the circle as mentioned on the top of the OMR sheet which says the circle should be properly filled within the boundaries.

Students will be required to darken the circles on the OMR sheet and fill in the correct answer in the box. CBSE will consider the option written in the box only.

Fill in the following details on the CBSE OMR sheet:

  • Students’ name

  • Father's name

  • CBSE term 1 board exam roll number

  • Exam day and date

  • Exam center number and name

  • Subject code and name

  • School code

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10
