CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Exam Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10 term 1 computer exam will be conducted tomorrow

CBSE Class 10 computer application paper will be conducted tomorrow, December 8. Students appearing for the examination can access the CBSE Class 10 Computer Application sample paper and marking scheme at cbseacdemic.nic.in or through the direct links given below. The CBSE Term 1 paper will commence from 11:30 am and will continue till 1 pm and the students will be required to report at the exam hall 30 minutes before the exam timing.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE term 1 computer science question paper will cover 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As per the term wise curricular released by CBSE on the official website Term 1 computer science paper will include topics like cyber ethics, netiquettes, HTML, introduction to web designing among others.

According to the CBSE term 1 computer sample paper, Section A and Section B will comprise 20 questions each and to attempt 16 questions from each section will be compulsory to attempt. Section C will have 10 questions out of which 8 questions will be mandatory to attempt.

Class 10 computer paper will be of 25 marks and will have 40 questions.

As per the CBSE term 1 date sheet, CBSE Term 1 exam for Class 10 will held on December 9 for Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B. The last Class 10 exam will be of English (Language and literature) and will be held on December 11.