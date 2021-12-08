CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea

Image credit: Special Arrangement Check CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 analysis

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 Computer Application on Wednesday, December 8, and as per students and teachers, the paper was scoring and well balanced. US Verma, Director Principal, Modern DPS, Faridabad reviwed the 10th Computer Application as standard and well balanced. "The Computer Application paper was scoring, questions were well balanced and NCERT based. There was no difficulty in any of the sections and the options have no ambiguity."

Ambalika Joshi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that the paper was easy, and scoring. "I am expecting good score in the computer application paper, after poor show in Mathematics. The questions were NCERT based and followed the sample paper pattern. The options were clear, and there was no ambiguity." Another student, Keshav Pradhan said that the questions followed the sample paper pattern. "The students who practiced sample papers well, can expect a good score. There was no difficulty in the paper, it was easy, standard and balanced," the student said.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Computer Application term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.