  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea

US Verma, Director Principal, Modern DPS, Faridabad reviwed the 10th Computer Application as standard and well balanced. "The Computer Application paper was scoring, questions were well balanced and NCERT based. There was no difficulty in any of the sections and the options have no ambiguity."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 2:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Paper Today: Last-Minute Instructions
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Exam Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 Language Papers Analysis, Answer Key: 'French Paper Was Tricky, Has Two Spelling Mistakes'
CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis, Answer Key Release Live: 'Paper Difficult, Lengthy', Check Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Class 10 Maths Analysis 2021: 'Case Studies Was Difficult In Basic, Standard Papers'
CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea
Check CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 analysis
Image credit: Special Arrangement
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 Computer Application on Wednesday, December 8, and as per students and teachers, the paper was scoring and well balanced. US Verma, Director Principal, Modern DPS, Faridabad reviwed the 10th Computer Application as standard and well balanced. "The Computer Application paper was scoring, questions were well balanced and NCERT based. There was no difficulty in any of the sections and the options have no ambiguity."

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Ambalika Joshi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that the paper was easy, and scoring. "I am expecting good score in the computer application paper, after poor show in Mathematics. The questions were NCERT based and followed the sample paper pattern. The options were clear, and there was no ambiguity." Another student, Keshav Pradhan said that the questions followed the sample paper pattern. "The students who practiced sample papers well, can expect a good score. There was no difficulty in the paper, it was easy, standard and balanced," the student said.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Computer Application term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check
KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions
CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score
CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score
IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................