  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Delhi Schools Record 16 Per Cent Increase In Pass Percentage

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Delhi Schools Record 16 Per Cent Increase In Pass Percentage

Delhi government schools recorded an increase of 16 per cent in pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 compartment examination, an official statement said on Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2022 8:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Announces Class 10 Compartment Result 2022, How To Download Scorecard
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Marksheet
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Revaluation Begins; Check Fee, How To Apply
Mother Of Haryana Girl Scoring 100 Per Cent In Class 10 Worries About Her Future; Chief Minister Assures Help
Haryana Chief Minister Announces Rs 20,000 Per Month Scholarship For CBSE Topper
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Delhi Schools Record 16 Per Cent Increase In Pass Percentage
Delhi Government Schools Record Increase In Pass Percentage
New Delhi:

Delhi government schools recorded an increase of 16 per cent in pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 compartment examination, an official statement said on Sunday. While the pass percentage of Class 10 increased from 81.27 per cent to 97.29 per cent, the pass percentage of Class 12 increased from 96.29 per cent to 98.21 per cent, the statement issued by the government said.

Suggested:   Subscribe to Careers360 premium to get exclusive materials on Career Counselling/Exams Preparation/Study Abroad after 10th Just @ 299 Click Here

Latest: Looking for Online Classes? Register for BYJU’S free trial class today, Here

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here

Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the students have performed “exceptionally” despite the impact of the Covid pandemic on education in the last two years. "Due to COVID-19 during the last two years, there was an adverse impact on students' education as well as their mental and emotional well-being. However, despite this, students have performed extraordinarily well in the compartment examinations," he said.

Also Read|| CBSE Announces Class 10 Compartment Result 2022, How To Download Scorecard

Mr Sisodia said the academic session 2021-22 was disrupted due to COVID-19 and there was a "significant reduction" in learning opportunities for students. "While our students performed brilliantly in this year's exam, some could not pass in one or two subjects and had to reappear in compartment examinations. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet All India Girl Topper Tanishka Kabra
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Meet All India Girl Topper Tanishka Kabra
Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
Assam: Lack Of Teachers, Poor Infrastructure Force Kids In 'Char' To Opt For Madrassas Over Formal Schools
Assam: Lack Of Teachers, Poor Infrastructure Force Kids In 'Char' To Opt For Madrassas Over Formal Schools
MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Soon; Here's How To Check
MAH MBA CET 2022 Result Soon; Here's How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................