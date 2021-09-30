CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared. Direct Link

Image credit: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Compartment Class 10 result announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2021 today, September 30. CBSE 10th compartment result 2021 has been released at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per CBSE data, a total of 17,636 candidates were placed under compartment this year.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: Direct Link

CBSE recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in Class 10 results 2021. The pass percentage increased by over 7 percentage points against last year's 91.46 per cent.

The CBSE Class 10 result 2021 were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme after the board exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent. According to the CBSE data, 57,824 students have scored above 95 per cent marks, while 2,00,962 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent.

Delhi region recorded a pass percentage of 98.07 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 results, an improvement of over 12 per cent since last year.

Trivandrum region achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru (99.96 per cent) and Chennai (99.94 per cent).