CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 online at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 by entering required details such as roll number, school number, etc. CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 has been released for the exams held from September 22 to 28, 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020: How To Download

Go to the official CBSE result website- cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads 'Secondary School 2020 CBSE Compartment Result'.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 window will appear on the screen.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number.

Click on the "submit" button.

CBSE compartment result 2020 Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE Class 10 compartment result and take a print out for future reference.

As many as 1,50,198 students were placed in the compartment category from CBSE Class 10 exam results. The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 15. The pass percentage this year is 91.46 per cent.

Details mentioned in CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020

Student's name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Roll number

School name

Subject name

Subject-wise and total marks

Grade

Result (Pass/fail)

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: 2019 Data

CBSE compartment exams were held at 591 CBSE exam centres. Around 73,205 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 compartment examination in 2019.