  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 online at cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Requests CBSE To Waive Board Exam Fee For Government School Students
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 From Today; Class 10, 12 Students To Write Exam Amid COVID-19
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Begins Tomorrow
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 2.38 Lakh Students To Appear For Exams From September 22
CBSE Compartment Date Sheet 2020 Released, Direct Link Here
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Starts
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 online at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 by entering required details such as roll number, school number, etc. CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 has been released for the exams held from September 22 to 28, 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020: How To Download

  • Go to the official CBSE result website- cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads 'Secondary School 2020 CBSE Compartment Result'.
  • CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 window will appear on the screen.
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number.
  • Click on the "submit" button.
  • CBSE compartment result 2020 Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CBSE Class 10 compartment result and take a print out for future reference.

As many as 1,50,198 students were placed in the compartment category from CBSE Class 10 exam results. The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 15. The pass percentage this year is 91.46 per cent.

Details mentioned in CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020

  • Student's name
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name
  • Roll number
  • School name
  • Subject name
  • Subject-wise and total marks
  • Grade
  • Result (Pass/fail)

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: 2019 Data

CBSE compartment exams were held at 591 CBSE exam centres. Around 73,205 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 compartment examination in 2019.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Compartment exam result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: First DU Cut Off List Likely To Be Released Today
Live | DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: First DU Cut Off List Likely To Be Released Today
AP EAMCET Results 2020 Live Updates: EAMCET Results Out At sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link, Toppers
Live | AP EAMCET Results 2020 Live Updates: EAMCET Results Out At sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link, Toppers
Vavillapalli Sainath Tops AP EAMCET Result 2020
Vavillapalli Sainath Tops AP EAMCET Result 2020
DU Admission 2020: First DU Cut Off List Released By College Of Vocational Studies
DU Admission 2020: First DU Cut Off List Released By College Of Vocational Studies
AP EAMCET 2020 Result Declared; Download Rank Cards On October 14
AP EAMCET 2020 Result Declared; Download Rank Cards On October 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................