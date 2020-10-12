  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 online at cbseresults.nic.in. The total pass percentage is 56.55%.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 12, 2020 12:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 compartment exam result. Candidates can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in. This year, 1,57,866 candidates had registered for the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam of whom 1,49,726 appeared. Of them, 82,903 have passed.

56.55% of the total candidates who took the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam this year have passed.

The exam was conducted in 1,248 exam centres from September 22 to 30.

The results have been declared in 12 days.

The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 15. The pass percentage this year is 91.46 per cent.

Here's the direct link

Screenshot%202020-10-12%20at%201CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results In DigiLocker -- Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020: How To Download

  • Go to the official CBSE result website- cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads 'Secondary School 2020 CBSE Compartment Result'.
  • CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 window will appear on the screen.
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number.
  • Click on the "submit" button.
  • CBSE compartment result 2020 Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CBSE Class 10 compartment result and take a print out for future reference.
CBSE Class 10 Re-exam
