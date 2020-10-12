CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; Direct Link, How To Download

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Declared; How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 compartment exam result. Candidates can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in. This year, 1,57,866 candidates had registered for the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam of whom 1,49,726 appeared. Of them, 82,903 have passed.

56.55% of the total candidates who took the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam this year have passed.

The exam was conducted in 1,248 exam centres from September 22 to 30.

The results have been declared in 12 days.

The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 15. The pass percentage this year is 91.46 per cent.

CBSE Compartment Class 10 Results In DigiLocker -- Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020: How To Download