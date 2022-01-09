CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Soon; Updates On Term 2 Exam Date

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams, conducted in November, December, 2022, are expected soon. The board will publish board exam results on cbseresults.nic.in and students will have to use their roll number and registration number to download the scorecards. CBSE term 1 results may also be available on different digital platforms.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The board may announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day or on different days. The main website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. As seen in the previous years, the official website may not load properly during the result hours due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, they can try different ways to check their results. These include DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS and SMS. Details of these methods will be provided in the result notification.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in.

While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.