  • CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Soon; Updates On Term 2 Exam Date

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams, conducted in November, December, 2022, are expected soon.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 9, 2022 6:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result updates
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams, conducted in November, December, 2022, are expected soon. The board will publish board exam results on cbseresults.nic.in and students will have to use their roll number and registration number to download the scorecards. CBSE term 1 results may also be available on different digital platforms.

The board may announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day or on different days. The main website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. As seen in the previous years, the official website may not load properly during the result hours due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, they can try different ways to check their results. These include DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS and SMS. Details of these methods will be provided in the result notification.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in.

While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

Click here for more Education News
