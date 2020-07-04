CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result: Assessment Scheme In Detail

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board result: assessment scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results by July 15, as informed by the board to the Supreme Court.

The board said that the assessment scheme is as per the suggestions of a “competent committee” for declaration of CBSE board results. The assessment scheme will be binding for both the CBSE Class 10th result and CBSE Class 12 result.

CBSE, in a notification, said: “Results based on the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, 2020, so that candidates can apply and seek admissions in higher educational institutions in India and abroad.”

As per the assessment scheme for CBSE results, students who have appeared in more than three subjects will be awarded an average of the best three subjects for those exams which have not taken place.

For students who have appeared in only three subjects, “the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded” in the subjects in which examination could not be held.

CBSE said that students who have appeared in only one or two subjects will be assessed based on their “performance in the appeared subjects” and “performance in internal, practical or project assessment.”

For students who have written exams in all subjects, results will be declared on the basis of these exams as per standard practice.

CBSE said that it will also hold an “optional examination” for Class 12 students who wish to improve their performance. The dates for these optional examinations are yet to be decided.

Students can check the result on their mobile phones and on computers. The official websites are cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.