CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Basic and Standard Maths sample paper

The sample papers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2023 board exams have been released. The board has issued the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics sample papers and CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample papers contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams. The CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in -- is hosting the Class 10 Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics sample papers.

The CBSE Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics are the two levels of the same subject introduced in the 2020 academic session. CBSE Class 10 students have the provision to choose from these two levels. The CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths is for candidates who intend to study Mathematics after Class 10 and the CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics is for the students who will not.

CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics Sample Papers: Key Points

The Basic Maths question paper has 5 Sections -- A, B, C, D and E. Section A has 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each Section B has 5 questions carrying 2 marks each. Section C has 6 questions carrying 3 marks each. Section D has 4 questions carrying 5 marks each. Section E has 3 case based integrated units of assessment (04 marks each) with subparts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively. All questions are compulsory. An internal choice in 2 questions of 5 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks and 2 questions of 2 marks have been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2marks questions of Section E

CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics Sample Papers: Key Points