CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Sample Papers Of Social Science; Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. With the help of CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample papers, students taking the board’s Class 10 exams in 2021 can check the type of questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit. To increase problem solving skills in a real exam format, students are encouraged to solve the previous year Social Science question papers. Students can download the year-wise CBSE exam Class 10 Social Science sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The education board, this year, has reduced the CBSE Class 10 syllabus by one-third due to the “extraordinary situations” arising out of COVID-19. Chapters on "Democracy and Diversity"; "Caste, Religion and Gender"; and "Challenges to Democracy" have been removed from the CBSE Social Science syllabus for the 2021 CBSE exams.

By referring to the previous year CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample question papers, a student can also know the format of the exam and type of questions asked. As per the CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam pattern, the question paper is divided into five sections -- A to E. Section A has 16 questions of one mark each, Section B has six questions of three marks each, Section C has four questions of 4 marks each, Section D with five questions of five marks each and Section E will comprise map-based questions . Internal choice will be provided in almost all the sections.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme

Students will be allotted marks on the basis of a nine-point grading system corresponding to range of marks in CBSE Class 10 exams. The nine-point grading includes A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, and D1, D2. CBSE also examines the students out of a total of 20 internal marks. This includes a periodic test of 10 marks, notebook submission of five marks and subject enrichment activities comprising five marks.