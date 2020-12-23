CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Sample Papers Of Book-Keeping And Accountancy

  • Home
CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE has released the Elements of Book Keeping And Accountancy year-wise sample papers, marking schemes for the 2021 board exams on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 8:53 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Class 10 Book-Keeping And Accountancy Sample Papers
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. With the help of CBSE Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy sample papers, students taking the CBSE Board exams 2021 Class 10 can check the type of questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit. Students can download the year-wise CBSE board exam Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Download CBSE 2021 Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Syllabus

CBSE, this year, has reduced the CBSE Class 10 syllabus by one-third due to the “extraordinary situations” arising out of COVID-19.

|| Also Read CBSE 2021 Exams Will Be Held Offline; No Exams Till February 2021 ||

CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Sample Papers

By referring to the previous year CBSE Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy sample question papers, a student can also know the format of the exam and type of questions asked. As per the CBSE Class 10 Book Keeping And Accountancy exam pattern, the question paper includes questions of one mark, three marks, four marks and five marks.

CBSE Book Keeping And Accountancy Previous Year Question Papers

CBSE Book Keeping And Accountancy Marking Scheme

2020

2020

2019

2019

2018

2018

