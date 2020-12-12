CBSE Class 10 Basic And Standard Maths Sample Papers, Marking Schemes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics sample papers and CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. Students of Class 10 can download the year-wise CBSE exam Class 10 Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics, the two levels of the same subject have been introduced from the 2020 academic session. Class 10 CBSE students have the option to choose from these two levels. The CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics is for those students who plan to study Mathematics after Class 10 and the CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics is for the students who will not.

CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics Sample Papers, Marking Scheme

By referring to the previous year CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics sample question papers, a student can also know the format of the exam and type of questions asked. As per the CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics exam pattern, the question paper is divided into two parts -- A and B. Part A has two sections as per the board’s Class 10 Basic Mathematics exam pattern.

Section one has 16 questions of one mark each and Section two has four case study-based questions of five marks each in Class 10 Basic Mathematics.

Part B of Basic Mathematics CBSE Class 10 comprises questions of two, three and five marks each.

CBSE Maths (Basic) Sample Papers, Marking Schemes

CBSE Basic Mathematics Sample Paper CBSE Basic Mathematics Marking Scheme 2020 2020 2019 2019



CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics Sample Papers, Marking Scheme

As per the CBSE Class 10 Standard Mathematics exam pattern, the question paper is also divided into two parts -- A and B. Part A of Standard Mathematics has two sections as per the board’s Class 10 exam pattern. Section one comprises 16 questions of one mark each and Section two has four case study-based questions of five marks each. The Part B of Standard Mathematics, as well, comprises questions of two, three and five marks each.

CBSE Maths (Standard) Sample Papers, Marking Schemes

CBSE Standard Mathematics Sample Paper CBSE Standard Mathematics Marking Scheme 2020 2020 2019 2019



CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Significance

With the help of CBSE Class 10 Basic and Standard Mathematics sample papers, students taking the Class 10 board exams in 2021 can check the type of questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit and marks allotted to them.

The central education board, this year in 2020, has reduced the CBSE Class 10 syllabus by one-third due to the “extraordinary situations” arising out of COVID-19. The board has also released revised guidelines for the CBSE Class 10 board 2021 Mathematics exams.