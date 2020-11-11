CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Know About Marking Scheme, Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their associated marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years of all the subjects. With the help of CBSE Class 10 sample papers, candidates can check the type of questions asked in the Class 10 board exams and the weightage of questions from each topic. To enhance problem solving skills, candidates are encouraged to solve the previous year question papers to ace CBSE Class 10 exams with ease. Students can download the year-wise CBSE Board exam Class 10 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The schools affiliated to the board have submitted the list of candidates appearing for the Class 10 board exams in 2021 to the CBSE. Regular students to take the CBSE 2021 Class 10 board exams were able to register for the board exams till October 31. Apart from the regular students, CBSE had also started the process of registration of Class 10 private students for 2021 board exams. Private students registered with the CBSE can apply online for the 2021 CBSE Class 10 exams till November 11. The board, however, will also keep the online registration window open for the private students to register for the CBSE Class 10 board exams with an additional late fee till November 21.

Along with the 2021 CBSE main exams, the authorities will also conduct the CBSE 2021 Class 10 exams for the students who were placed in the essential repeat category, compartment category, or failed in the previous CBSE Class 10 board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers

By referring to the previous year CBSE Class 10 sample question papers, a student can also know the format of the exam, topics covered and type of questions asked. CBSE Class 10 board exam previous year sample question papers contain question papers from subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application and Home Science.

Benefits of Solving Previous Year CBSE Class 10 Question Papers

Solving CBSE Class 10 board exams previous year question papers, aspirants can check the type of questions asked.

Candidates are able to know the weightage of topics from each topic and therefore focus accordingly.

Solving CBSE Class 10 previous year question papers provides a candidate a mental picture of how to allot time to the individual topics

Students can also know in what direction their preparation is heading by solving the CBSE Class 10 previous year question papers.

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme

Students are awarded marks on the basis of a nine-point grading system in CBSE Class 10 exams. The grades are allotted corresponding to a range of marks. The nine-point grading includes A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, and D1, D2. CBSE also examines the students out of a total of 20 internal marks. This includes a periodic test of 10 marks, notebook submission of five marks and subject enrichment activities comprising five marks.